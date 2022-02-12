Left Menu

Police hold flag marches in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

Police held flag marches across the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as part of preventive measures in the wake of the hijab controversy.The flag marches were held on Friday evening at Puttur and Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. Udupi police also conducted a flag march on Friday at several places in the district, the epicentre of the hijab controversy.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-02-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 09:36 IST
Police hold flag marches in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts
  • Country:
  • India

Police held flag marches across the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as part of preventive measures in the wake of the hijab controversy.

The flag marches were held on Friday evening at Puttur and Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. The highly trained 97th Battalion Rapid Action Force (RAF) who handle law and order issues took part in the march with 130 personnel, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar said.

He said the RAF, stationed at Panambur here, will be pressed into action in the event of any law and order issue to ensure the safety of the public. Udupi police also conducted a flag march on Friday at several places in the district, the epicentre of the hijab controversy. Flag marches were held in Udupi, Kaup, Kundapur, Karkala, Padubidri, Brahmavar, Byndoor and Shirva.

Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan said the safety of the public will be ensured and the route march is to instil confidence among the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022