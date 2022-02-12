Left Menu

India logs 50,407 fresh COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths

As many as 50,407 fresh COVID19 cases were reported in the country, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 09:43 IST
India logs 50,407 fresh COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 50,407 fresh COVID19 cases were reported in the country, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 6,10,443 which accounts for 1.43 per cent of total cases.

The daily positivity rate in India has been recorded at 3.48 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.07 per cent. A total of 1,36,962 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,14,68,120. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The country reported 804 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 5,07,981. Meanwhile, a total of 74.93 crore tests have been conducted so far in India, with 14,50,532 tests held in the last 24 hours, as per ministry data.

The government also said that a total of 1,72,29,47,688 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022