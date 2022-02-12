Left Menu

16 held in Hyderabad for illegally transported PDS rice

Hyderabad police on Friday arrested 16 people for illegally transporting PDS rice to neighbouring States, said G Venkateswarlu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of police.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:01 IST
Hyderabad police on Friday arrested 16 people for illegally transporting PDS rice to neighbouring States, said G Venkateswarlu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of police. The police also seized about 410 quintals of PDS rice worth about 10 lakh along with six vehicles.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force (North Zone) team along with Tukaramgate police and Civil Supplies Department officials conducted simultaneous raids at three places which are Rio Point Hotel, a godown at Pashamailaram, BDL Bhanoor in Sangareddy and Mahalaxmi rice mill, Ramaram, Raipole in Siddipet Commissionerate, and apprehended them and seized about PDS rice. "The accused are illegally purchasing PDS rice from beneficiaries in Tukaramgate area and other areas in the city at a low price and transporting it to Gujarat to make a quick buck," Venkateshwarlu said. (ANI)

