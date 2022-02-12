Left Menu

Over 12,27 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: centre

The Central government on Saturday informed that more than 12.27 crores balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States and UTs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government on Saturday informed that more than 12.27 crores balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States and UTs. According to the ministry of health and family welfare, "More than 170.41 crores vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

The ministry further added, "More than 12.27 crore balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered." The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

The government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. (ANI)

