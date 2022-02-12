Indian women lose first ODI by 62 runs
India suffered a 62-run defeat against hosts New Zealand in the first womens ODI of the five-match series here on Saturday.New Zealand made 275 courtesy Suzie Bates 106 off 111 balls.In response, India could only manage 213 all out in 49.4 overs. India 213 all out in 49.4 overs Mithali Raj 59 Jess Kerr 435.
- Country:
- New Zealand
India suffered a 62-run defeat against hosts New Zealand in the first women's ODI of the five-match series here on Saturday.
New Zealand made 275 courtesy Suzie Bates' 106 off 111 balls.
In response, India could only manage 213 all out in 49.4 overs. The top-scorer was the Indian innings was skipper Mithali Raj who made 59 off 73 balls.
Yastika Bhatia made 41 off 63 balls. Brief scores: New Zealand 275 all out in 48.1 overs (Suzie Bates 106; Jhulan Goswami 2/580. India 213 all out in 49.4 overs (Mithali Raj 59; Jess Kerr 4/35).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seven Indian nationals, illegally in the US, released from Border Patrol custody, processed for removal from country
Bengaluru among 10 Southern Indian cities exceeding WHO air quality guidelines: Report
Indian family found dead near US/Canada border identified, had moved around Canada for a period of time
Indian family found frozen to death near Canada/US border identified
Ranji Trophy our backbone, ignoring it will make Indian cricket 'spineless': Shastri