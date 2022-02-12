Left Menu

Indian women lose first ODI by 62 runs

India suffered a 62-run defeat against hosts New Zealand in the first womens ODI of the five-match series here on Saturday.New Zealand made 275 courtesy Suzie Bates 106 off 111 balls.In response, India could only manage 213 all out in 49.4 overs.

PTI | Queenstown | Updated: 12-02-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:49 IST
NewZealand Women Cricket Team Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

India suffered a 62-run defeat against hosts New Zealand in the first women's ODI of the five-match series here on Saturday.

New Zealand made 275 courtesy Suzie Bates' 106 off 111 balls.

In response, India could only manage 213 all out in 49.4 overs. The top-scorer was the Indian innings was skipper Mithali Raj who made 59 off 73 balls.

Yastika Bhatia made 41 off 63 balls. Brief scores: New Zealand 275 all out in 48.1 overs (Suzie Bates 106; Jhulan Goswami 2/580. India 213 all out in 49.4 overs (Mithali Raj 59; Jess Kerr 4/35).

