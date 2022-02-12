Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on Hijab row

India on Saturday rejected criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in certain educational institutions in Karnataka and said that ''motivated comments'' on the country's internal issues are not welcome.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities.

''A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the High Court of Karnataka,'' he said. ''Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivating comments on our internal issues are not welcome,'' he said.

Bagchi's response came when asked by the media about comments by some countries on dress codes in some educational institutions in Karnataka.

