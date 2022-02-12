Left Menu

2 held for snatching woman's bag in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the bag of a woman from a moving e-rickshaw in Anand Vihar area here, police said on Saturday.The woman, Ritu, fell off the e-rickshaw while resisting the snatching bid, which took place on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 11:42 IST
2 held for snatching woman's bag in Delhi
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the bag of a woman from a moving e-rickshaw in Anand Vihar area here, police said on Saturday.

The woman, Ritu, fell off the e-rickshaw while resisting the snatching bid, which took place on Monday. She sustained severe head injuries and is stated to be critical, they said. The two accused were arrested on Friday, the police said.

Ritu and one of her relatives were going to attend a function near Cross River Mall in an e-rickshaw. Around 1.15 pm, when they reached near the venue, two motorcycle-borne men came there and snatched her bag. Ritu resisted and fell from the e-rickshaw, suffering serious head injuries, they said.

A senior police officer said the woman was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital and was later shifted to Max Hospital in Patparganj. She suffered a brain haemorrhage and her condition is stated to be critical.

Ritu's husband, Sunil, said his wife has been unconscious since the day of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022