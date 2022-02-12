Left Menu

Delhi: 2 drive off with rickshaw carrying goods worth Rs 2.4 lakh, arrested

Two men were arrested for allegedly driving off with a rickshaw carrying goods worth Rs 2.4 lakh, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Kamal 36, a resident of Maujpur, and Sakil 36, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.One Anil Grover, who runs a shop in Sadar Bazar, alleged that a rickshaw puller Hari Ram picked up six cartons of baby shoes and socks worth Rs 2.4 lakh from him to take them to his godown in Ashok Vihar on Wednesday, the police said.

Updated: 12-02-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 12:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested for allegedly driving off with a rickshaw carrying goods worth Rs 2.4 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Kamal (36), a resident of Maujpur, and Sakil (36), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

One Anil Grover, who runs a shop in Sadar Bazar, alleged that a rickshaw puller Hari Ram picked up six cartons of baby shoes and socks worth Rs 2.4 lakh from him to take them to his godown in Ashok Vihar on Wednesday, the police said. Around 12 pm near Ghanta Ghar, a man on a two-wheeler informed Ram that his jacket had fallen off the rickshaw on the way and offered him a ride to the spot. Ram left the loaded rickshaw unattended and went with the person. When he returned, the rickshaw was nowhere to be found, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police received a tip-off that the two accused would come from Outer Ring Road in front of Nirmal Hridya towards Khajoori with the stolen items around 4.15 pm on Wednesday, the officer said.

A trap was laid. Later, a person was seen pulling the rickshaw loaded with cartons, while another was on a two-wheeler and pushing the rickshaw with his leg. Police arrested both of them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. During interrogation, Kamal and Sakil confessed to having committed the crime along with Sakil's brother Islaam, he said.

