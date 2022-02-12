Left Menu

CRPF personnel killed, one injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Assistant commandant of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 168battalion was killed in an encounter with naxals in the jungle of Putkel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj on Saturday.

ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 12-02-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 12:28 IST
CRPF personnel killed, one injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assistant commandant of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 168battalion was killed in an encounter with naxals in the jungle of Putkel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj on Saturday. Sundarraj further said that one CRPF jawan was also injured in the encounter which broke out between Police and Naxalites in Putkel forests adjoining Timmapur of Usoor block under Basaguda Police Station limit.

The killed CRPF jawan has been identified as Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey, a resident of Jharkhand. The encounter is still underway.

Further details are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022