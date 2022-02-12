CRPF personnel killed, one injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Assistant commandant of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 168battalion was killed in an encounter with naxals in the jungle of Putkel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj on Saturday. Sundarraj further said that one CRPF jawan was also injured in the encounter which broke out between Police and Naxalites in Putkel forests adjoining Timmapur of Usoor block under Basaguda Police Station limit.

The killed CRPF jawan has been identified as Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey, a resident of Jharkhand. The encounter is still underway.

Further details are underway. (ANI)

