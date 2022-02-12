U.S. confirms plan to open embassy in Solomon Islands
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday confirmed the United States plans to open an embassy in the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands.
The intentions come as Blinken visits to Fiji for talks with Pacific Island leaders, with Washington promising more diplomatic and security resources to the region to push back against China.
