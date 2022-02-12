Left Menu

Navy's Presidential Fleet Review to take place on Feb 21 in Visakhapatnam

President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the President's Fleet Review of the Indian Navy on 21 February in Visakhapatnam to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 12:58 IST
Logo of President's Fleet Review 2022. Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the President's Fleet Review of the Indian Navy on 21 February in Visakhapatnam to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The President's Fleet review will witness the participation of more than 60 ships, submarines and more than 50 aircraft.

As part of this ceremonial event, all participating units including Indian Naval warships, submarines, auxiliary vessels as also assets of other maritime organisations such as Coast Guard, Shipping Corporation of India, and National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), will be anchored in a formation of four precise columns. Following this, each ship would render a salute to the Supreme Commander as the Yacht sails past and Indian Naval aircraft would simultaneously fly overhead the formation rendering their salute.

The year 2022 is the 75th year of Independence, invites have been extended to resident Defence Attaches of all Friendly Foreign Countries for PFR 22, the Indian Navy said. A Fleet Review is usually conducted once during the tenure of the President. Post-Independence to date, a total of 11 Presidential Fleet Reviews (PFRs) have been conducted by the Indian Navy, of which two have been International Fleet Reviews (IFRs; 2001 and 2016).

Historically, a Fleet Review is an assembly of ships at a pre-designated place for the purpose of displaying loyalty and allegiance to the Sovereign and the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

