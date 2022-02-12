Left Menu

Illegal 'Hans' packaging centre busted in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:05 IST
Kerala police on Saturday unearthed an illegal godown-cum-packaging centre of banned tobacco products near Perachanthur in Malappuram district.

About 750 packets of chewable tobacco products, some other drugs, a weighing machine and packing materials were seized during the raid, police said.

The workers, who were present at the packing centre, fled the spot before police officials reached the house where the illegal activities were taking place.

Police registered a case and investigation is going on, official sources said, adding that no one has been arrested so far in this regard.

The manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutkha and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine were banned in Kerala about a decade ago.

However, the southern state is reportedly a big market for chewable tobacco products as they are popular among the guest labourers from other parts of the country.

