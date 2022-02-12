Left Menu

UK tells British nationals in Ukraine not to expect military evacuation

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:07 IST
James Heappey Image Credit: Wikipedia
British nationals who choose to stay in Ukraine should not expect a military evacuation if conflict with Russia ensues, junior defence minister James Heappey told Sky News on Saturday. "British nationals should leave Ukraine immediately by any means possible and they should not expect, as they saw in the summer with Afghanistan, that there would be any possibility of a military evacuation," he said.

On Friday the UK government advised British nationals to leave Ukraine now while commercial means were still available and advised against all further travel to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

