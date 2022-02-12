Left Menu

Police launches probe into advocates, Tehsil officers fight in Raigarh

Raigarh Police has launched a probe into the matter where a fight that broke out between some advocates and officers of Collectorate Tehsil office on Friday, informed the police.

ANI | Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:43 IST
Police launches probe into advocates, Tehsil officers fight in Raigarh
Fight breaks out between advocates and officers of Collectorate Tehsil in Raigarh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raigarh Police has launched a probe into the matter where a fight that broke out between some advocates and officers of Collectorate Tehsil office on Friday, informed the police. "There was an argument between advocates and officers at Collectorate Tehsil office. Both the parties have come to us with the application complaining against the other party," said Lakhan Patle, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Raigarh.

"A video was recovered where some people were seen beating up official workers at SDM office. Application of Tehsil officer is registered. We are examining the video, probe is underway," he said. Denying the accusation made by the Tehsil officer, former District Advocates Association Rajendra Pandey said, Tehsil officers instigated the fight and started recording the video only when advocates retaliated.

Meanwhile, both the groups have launched protests demanding action against the other party. Advocates are demanding the suspension of the government officer indulged in the fight whereas government officials are demanding the arrest of lawyers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022