Differently-abled girl raped in Rajasthan, one held

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:48 IST

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:48 IST
Differently-abled girl raped in Rajasthan, one held
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Manoj Jhakar (19), has been arrested, they said.

On Thursday, the girl's mother was busy cooking and her father had gone out for some work when the accused took her and her younger brother to the fields on the pretext of showing them a cartoon film on his mobile phone. He raped the girl in the fields, the police said.

Later, the girl's brother informed his parents about the incident and they lodged a complaint against Jhakar, they said.

The accused lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl's family and was known to them. He was arrested on Friday after he confessed to the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jhabarmal Yadav said.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

