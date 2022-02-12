Left Menu

Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:33 IST
Police said they stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris on Saturday in a 'freedom convoy' protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

The vehicles were intercepted at three entry points into the French capital and more than 150 tickets were handed out, police said on Twitter. Police have mobilized thousands of officers, set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in preparation for the protests.

Inspired by horn-blaring "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in Canada, the motorists - from numerous cities across France - were seeking to defy a police order not to enter the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

