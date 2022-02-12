Russia says it has 'optimised' diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has decided to "optimise" its diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine, fearing "provocations" by Kyiv or other party, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Maria Zakharova did not say whether that meant a reduction in staff numbers but said the embassy and consulates in Ukraine continued to perform their key functions.
Tensions have been mounting for weeks due to a Russian military buildup and surge of military activity that has fuelled fears that Russia could attack Ukraine. Russia denies any such plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Ukraine
- Maria Zakharova
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Taiwan president expresses 'empathy' for Ukraine's situation
Ukraine and Russia: two countries whose memories of a ‘shared’ past could not be more different
Ukraine reports record daily high of 34,408 new coronavirus infections
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine
Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says