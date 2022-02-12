Delhi govt sanctions Rs 1.26 crore for hybrid hearings in district courts

The Delhi government has sanctioned over Rs 1.26 crore for consultancy services to design and upgrade computer networks for hybrid hearings in seven districts court in the national capital.

In an order issued earlier this month, the Public Works Department sanctioned the expenditure for the work of consultancy services for the up-gradation of LAN (local area network) and AV (audio visual) system for hybrid hearings in the district courts.

According to the PWD, the sanctioned money will also be used to design and upgrade the internal networking and procurement of routers, switches, desktops and other IT equipment in 804 courtrooms located in seven district court complexes of Delhi. The total money allocated for the project is Rs 1,26,62,875.

This comes as the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13.

On Friday, the national capital reported 977 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since December 29, and 12 more deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 1.73 per cent.

The PWD informed that the tender in this regard will be processed by way of e-tendering only, and it must be ensured that all payments to contractors are made through electronic fund transfer.

It has also instructed the engineer-in-charge or consultancy agency to identify the ''probable impediments in the execution of projects well in advance and may project contingent measures/plans as identified to deal with them, so as to ensure completion of the projects as per approved time schedule''.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court said it would resume complete physical functioning from March 2 onwards while allowing hybrid or virtual hearing in exceptional circumstances on a case-to-case basis.

In a separate administrative order, the high court informed that the district courts in the city will also witness a similar graded physical opening from next week with complete resumption from March 2.

