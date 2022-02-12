Kuwait urges citizens to leave Ukraine amid tensions
Kuwait on Saturday urged its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.
Kuwait's foreign ministry also said citizens should postpone any plans to visit Ukraine.
