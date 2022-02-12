Left Menu

MP: Pvt bus owner fined for forcing handicapped man to disembark over dispute about fare

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:22 IST
MP: Pvt bus owner fined for forcing handicapped man to disembark over dispute about fare
  • Country:
  • India

A private bus operator was fined Rs 5,000 for allegedly forcing a physically-challenged man to disembark from his vehicle for not paying full bus fare and instead paying half charge meant for handicapped persons in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Saturday.

The regional transport office (RTO) imposed a fine on the private bus operator after the passenger, Ashok Kumar Vishwakarma, lodged a complaint with district collector Dr Ilayaraja T on Friday, regional transport officer (RTO) Santosh Paul told PTI.

A challan of Rs 5,000 was issued to bus owner Shaligram Pathak for forcing Vishwakarma, a physically-challenged man, to alight the bus for not paying the full fare, he said.

As per the government rule, handicapped persons are entitled to pay only 50 per cent of the bus fare, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022