Narco-terrorism originating from ‘neighbouring country’ big challenge: J&K LG

Targeting Pakistan without taking its name, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said narco-terrorism originating from the ''neighbouring country'' is a big challenge and security agencies are making all-out efforts to counter the menace.

The Lt Governor was addressing a function after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a drug de-addiction centre at Channi bypass here.

The centre, the first-of-its-kind in Jammu province, is coming up at a cost of Rs 5.57 crore – Rs 3.57 crore under smart city project and Rs 2 crore under CSR from Airport Authority of India – and is likely to be completed by February next year.

Sinha asked his administration and people from all walks of life to make a pledge to counter the challenge of narco-terrorism jointly and save the future of the youth who are the real targets of the conspiracy behind pushing narcotics from across the border.

Without naming Pakistan, Sinha said the “neighbouring country” is pushing drugs into this side of the border as part of a well-planned conspiracy.

“The purpose is clear, which does not need rocket science to understand. After repeated defeats in conventional wards, they are involved in proxy war to destroy the youth in Jammu and Kashmir and the neighbouring states. Security forces are enjoying an upper hand (in the proxy war) as well but more needs to be done to foil their nefarious designs,” the Lt Governor said.

He said there is a need to give a befitting response to narco-terrorism originating from the neighbouring country.

“Narco-terrorism is a big challenge and our security agencies, including Jammu and Kashmir Police and anti-narcotic task, are working to counter it. They are also making efforts to arrest terrorists and their supporters,” he said.

He also urged people from all walks of life to come forward and strengthen the efforts of the security agencies and the administration to eliminate the menace.

He referred to the identification of 272 districts across the country with high rate of drug abuse and said 10 of them are in Jammu and Kashmir which is very painful.

“When we are listed among good performers, we get happy but it is a reality that drug abuse is increasing among the poor, middle class and rich sections. We need a three-pronged strategy -- bringing the drug addicts back to mainstream, intensify efforts to stop smuggling of drugs from across the border and mass campaign and involvement of the people -- to counter this menace,” he said.

He said everybody has to share the responsibility and “let us take a pledge to support each other to wipe out this menace for a better future for our coming generations.” Lauding the police for its efforts against both terrorism and drugs, he said the force is running drug de-addiction centres since 2013.

“Last year in June, there was a survey of the youth arrested for their involvement in criminal activities. As many as 70 per cent of them were found to be drug addicts,” he said, adding the administration, including police, cannot fight this threat alone and need support of the society as a whole.

He said there is an army of volunteers available in Jammu and Kashmir and involvement of youngsters at every level, both in rural and urban areas, in the campaign against drugs will help get better results.

Earlier, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said his force is running 10 drug de-addiction centres across Jammu and Kashmir, treating over 6,000 addicted youth.

“Narcotics is emerging as a major challenge bigger than terrorism. It is not only providing oxygen by way of money to terrorists, but it is making the future of our youth dark,” the police chief said.

Terrorists are targeting people individually whether civilians or security forces but the drugs are hitting families and pushing the society towards destruction, he added.

He lauded the Lt Governor for approval of the project and said, “Earlier, we were working in fragments as we are running 10 drug de-addiction centres. Only a major facility is available in Srinagar, while this is the first such facility coming up in Jammu region.” The DGP said over the last few years, the use of narcotics has increased.

“We are seizing narcotics in a big way and also the money generated from drug trafficking to fuel terrorism,” he said.

Singh also requested people to come forward in the fight against drugs and said “more efforts are needed to eliminate this growing threat.” PTI TAS RHL

