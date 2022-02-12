Left Menu

IAF's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas to participate in Singapore Air Show 2022

A 44-member contingent of the Indian Air Force reached Changi International Airport in Singapore on Saturday to participate in the 'Singapore Air Show-2022', informed the Ministry of Defence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 16:09 IST
LCA Tejas to participate in Singapore Air Show 2022. Image Credit: ANI
A 44-member contingent of the Indian Air Force reached Changi International Airport in Singapore on Saturday to participate in the 'Singapore Air Show-2022', informed the Ministry of Defence. As per the ministry, the Air Show will be held from 15 to 18 February 2022. Singapore Air Show is a biennial event that provides a platform for the Global Aviation Industry to showcase its products.

The ministry further stated that the IAF will be pitching the indigenous Tejas MK-I ac alongside participants from across the world. The Tejas aircraft will be enthralling the audience with its display of low-level aerobatics displaying its superior handling characteristics and manoeuvrability, it said. According to the ministry, the participation of the Indian Air Force in the Air Show provides India with the opportunity to showcase the Tejas aircraft and to interact with counterparts from RSAF (Royal Singapore Air Force) and other participating contingents.

In the past, the Indian Air Force had participated in similar Air Shows like LIMA-2019 in Malaysia and Dubai Air Show-2021 to exhibit indigenous aircraft and formation, aerobatic teams, added the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

