Theft attempt at temple

Erode TN , Feb 12 PTI Two people tried to vainly commit a theft in the Pariyur Temple here, police said on Saturday.According to the police, the workers in the kitchen of the place of worship heard the alarm of the temple go off and ran to the scene. A case was registered and investigations were on, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 16:13 IST
Erode (TN) , Feb 12 (PTI): Two people tried to vainly commit a theft in the Pariyur Temple here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the workers in the kitchen of the place of worship heard the alarm of the temple go off and ran to the scene. But, the burglars fled. The incident happened at 2 AM today.

The temple authorities lodged a police complaint and CCTV footage was examined. It showed the two men entering the kitchen area and moving towards the marriage hall of the temple, where the key to the sanctum sanctorum was kept. A case was registered and investigations were on, the police said.

