Left Menu

Maha: Mentally-challenged woman raped in Palghar; one held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 12-02-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 16:58 IST
Maha: Mentally-challenged woman raped in Palghar; one held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly repeatedly raping a mentally-challenged woman at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said. According to the police, the accused, a resident of Dapchari Sutar Pada area of Kev in Vikramgad, had allegedly raped a woman from his village over the last five months.

The matter came to light when the woman, who was found to be pregnant, informed her mother that the accused used to sexually assault her and threaten her, the station house officer of Manor police station said.

Based on a complaint, the accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022