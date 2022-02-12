Lithuania tells nationals in Ukraine to consider leaving
Lithuania said on Saturday its nationals in Ukraine should "assess whether continued presence is necessary".
The Lithuanian embassy in Ukraine would continue to perform its duties, the foreign ministry added in a statement.
