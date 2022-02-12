Germany's Baerbock says Ukraine crisis is escalating

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine is escalating, but Germany is making all efforts to find a diplomatic solution, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday.

"We must be prepared for all scenarios," Baerbock said during a news conference in Cairo.

She was speaking as Berlin urged citizens to leave Ukraine and ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Ukraine and Russia for talks next week.

