Left Menu

Lavrov, in Blinken call, accuses U.S. of 'propaganda' about Russian aggression

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:11 IST
Lavrov, in Blinken call, accuses U.S. of 'propaganda' about Russian aggression
Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Washington of waging a "propaganda campaign" about possible Russian aggression, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Russia has built up military forces near Ukraine, fuelling fears it may invade. Moscow denies such plans.

In a readout of Saturday's phone call with Blinken, Lavrov also said that Washington and Brussels had ignored key Russian security demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022