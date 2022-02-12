Lavrov, in Blinken call, accuses U.S. of 'propaganda' about Russian aggression
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Washington of waging a "propaganda campaign" about possible Russian aggression, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Russia has built up military forces near Ukraine, fuelling fears it may invade. Moscow denies such plans.
In a readout of Saturday's phone call with Blinken, Lavrov also said that Washington and Brussels had ignored key Russian security demands.
