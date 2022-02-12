French "Freedom Convoy" defies police ban on entering Paris

A French "Freedom Convoy" protest against COVID-19 restrictions made it past police checkpoints on Saturday in central Paris to snarl traffic around the Arc de Triomphe monument.

Inspired by horn-blaring "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in Canada, the motorists waved French flags and honked in defiance of a police order not to enter the city.

