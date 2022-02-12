World News Roundup: Cyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller; Biden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Cyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller

Standing at the side of a highway in the south of Madagascar, 25-year-old water seller Masy is grateful for the heavy rains that fell last week when Cyclone Batsirai hit. Sampona Commune, where Masy lives with her five children, is in a region that has suffered a severe and prolonged drought and the sudden precipitation means she can sell more water to drivers heading to the city of Ambovombe.

Responding to Ukraine tensions, Taiwan says it is watching situation with China

Taiwan is closely watching the situation in the narrow strait that separates it from China and raising its preparedness in response to what is happening with Ukraine, the government said on Saturday, though it added the two cases were very different. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island over the past two years, though Taiwan has reported no unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces in recent days as tensions over Ukraine have spiked.

Exclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say

The United States will send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, Poland's Defence Minister said late on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine. The additional troops will be sent to Poland in the coming days, four U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday.

Myanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty

Myanmar's junta showed off its military strength with a parade in the capital Naypyitaw on Saturday, with its leader Min Aung Hlaing defending last year's coup as necessary to protect the country from enemies, both domestic and foreign. Celebrating Myanmar's Union Day, which marks independence from British colonial rule in 1947, the government also announced that 814 prisoners would be pardoned. Pardons are often granted on major holidays.

Biden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak on Saturday as the United States and other Western nations warned a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment. Washington ordered https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-state-department-orders-non-emergency-embassy-staff-leave-ukraine-2022-02-12 some embassy staff to leave Ukraine on Saturday, following its call this week for citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy

Police said they stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris on Saturday in a 'freedom convoy' protest against COVID-19 restrictions. The vehicles were intercepted at various entry points into the French capital and nearly 300 tickets handed out to their occupants by mid morning, police said on Twitter.

UK PM Johnson focused on Ukraine, not police questionnaire - minister

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be distracted from focusing on tensions between Ukraine and Russia by receipt of a police questionnaire about lockdown parties at his Downing Street office, a government minister said on Saturday. The Metropolitan Police are contacting more than 50 people believed to have attended the parties to explain their involvement. On Friday, Johnson's spokesperson confirmed he had received a questionnaire and would respond as required.

U.S. plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China

The United States will open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday as he committed more diplomatic and security resources into the Pacific as a counter to China's drive for greater influence. Blinken, in Fiji for virtual summit of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) of regional leaders, heard their concerns about the need for genuine action on climate change and complaints that they had long been overlooked by bigger nations.

Canada braces for action on U.S.-border bridge blocked by protesters despite court order

Canada was bracing for more protests against the government's pandemic measures on Saturday, with the focus on the vital U.S.-Canada bridge that remained be blocked by demonstrators defying a court order and emergency measures and disrupting the North American auto industry. The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started in the national capital Ottawa by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, entered its 16th day on Saturday.

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

Ayesha Imthiaz, a devout Indian Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of devotion to the Prophet Mohammad, says a move by her college to expel hijab-wearing girls is an insult that will force her to chose between religion and education. "The humiliation of being asked to leave my classroom for wearing a head scarf by college officials has shaken my core belief," said the 21-year-old student from southern Karnataka's Udupi district, where protests over the head covering ban began.

