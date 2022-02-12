Left Menu

Rijiju asks Nagaland to take benefit DevINE programme

Dimapur, Feb 12 PTI Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Prime Ministers Development Initiative for Northeast PM DevINE programme has been launched to promote growth in the region and asked Nagaland government to take maximum benefit from it.The programme is created for the purpose of funding gaps by taking care of things which are not included in any of the schemes, he told reporters.

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:30 IST
Rijiju asks Nagaland to take benefit DevINE programme
Dimapur, Feb 12 :PTI: Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for Northeast (PM DevINE) programme has been launched to promote growth in the region and asked Nagaland government to take maximum benefit from it.

The programme is created for the purpose of funding gaps by taking care of things which are not included in any of the schemes, he told reporters. The programme is a ''blessing'' for the NE region, he said. Speaking about the union budget, he said the allocation in for the north east has been enhanced for infrastructure development which shows that the Centre is committed to the development of the region.

He said that in the coming years these budgetary allocations will be utilised fully by the NE states so that more funds can be provided by the Centre. The union law minister said pending court cases are increasing acros the country but efforts are on to dispose them as soon as possible. Along with the judiciary the government is working to ensure that delivery of justice is fast and at the same time case pendency is taken care of.

He appealed to the youth to get involved in gainful activities which will bring economic prosperity to the society and Nagaland. “Devote your time and energy for productive activities as north east youth are energetic,” Rijiju said. The union minister was in the commercial hub of Nagaland enroute to Manipur. Before leaving, he met Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his cabinet colleagues.

Rio tweeted, “Grateful to the Union Minister @KirenRijiju for his visit to Nagaland & interacting with the State Cabinet & officers for the Union Budget 2022-23. The State Govt. places on record our appreciation for the special provisions of the budget & for the PM-DevINE scheme.” PTI CORR NBS KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

