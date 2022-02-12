UP: Two workers killed in boiler explosion in dyeing factory
Two workers were killed in a boiler explosion in a dyeing factory here on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place at Jai Baba Industries in the Sikandrabad Industrial Area, they added.
Due to the explosion, a portion of the factory collapsed and two workers were buried under the debris and died, Sikandrabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Kumar said.
He said work of dyeing jeans clothing was being done in the factory.
A probe has been launched into the incident, Kumar said.
