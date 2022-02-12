Left Menu

No one can oppose India or Tricolour in J-K, working to dismantle terrorism eco-system: LG

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:55 IST
No one can oppose India or Tricolour in J-K, working to dismantle terrorism eco-system: LG
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that no one can oppose India or the Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration, with the support of the Centre, is working to dismantle the terrorism eco-system in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference here, he also announced an enhancement of relief from Rs five lakh to 25 lakh to the jawans from Jammu and Kashmir who laid down their lives in the service of the nation outside the UT.

Sinha said those who attempt to harm the country's interests will be dealt with strictly. The LG also informed that educational institutions will be reopened within two weeks amid a decline in COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022