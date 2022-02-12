Left Menu

Bhullar slips to T-59 at Ras Al Khaimah

PTI | Rasalkhaimah | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:06 IST
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar carded a disappointing 74 in the third round to slip to tied 59th at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic here. Bhullar, who began the week with rounds of 70-67, dropped four bogeys, three of them between 11th and 14th, and just two birdies to be 5-under after the third day.

It was not the best of days on the course for Bhullar, who went into the water on the third and later to the rough and native and missed a few fairways. Meanwhile, Ryan Fox doubled his lead from three to six as he added 7-under 65 to go with his rounds of 63-69. He is now 19-under and leads a group of four players, Adrian Meronk, Scott Jamieson, Adri Arnaus and Pablo Larrazabal, who are at 13-under.

Robert McIntyre along with Marcel Siem and Masahiro Kawamura are all at Tied-sixth at 12-under.

