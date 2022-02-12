Bhullar slips to T-59 at Ras Al Khaimah
Meanwhile, Ryan Fox doubled his lead from three to six as he added 7-under 65 to go with his rounds of 63-69.
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar carded a disappointing 74 in the third round to slip to tied 59th at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic here. Bhullar, who began the week with rounds of 70-67, dropped four bogeys, three of them between 11th and 14th, and just two birdies to be 5-under after the third day.
It was not the best of days on the course for Bhullar, who went into the water on the third and later to the rough and native and missed a few fairways. Meanwhile, Ryan Fox doubled his lead from three to six as he added 7-under 65 to go with his rounds of 63-69. He is now 19-under and leads a group of four players, Adrian Meronk, Scott Jamieson, Adri Arnaus and Pablo Larrazabal, who are at 13-under.
Robert McIntyre along with Marcel Siem and Masahiro Kawamura are all at Tied-sixth at 12-under.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seven Indian nationals, illegally in the US, released from Border Patrol custody, processed for removal from country
Bengaluru among 10 Southern Indian cities exceeding WHO air quality guidelines: Report
Indian family found dead near US/Canada border identified, had moved around Canada for a period of time
Indian family found frozen to death near Canada/US border identified
Ranji Trophy our backbone, ignoring it will make Indian cricket 'spineless': Shastri