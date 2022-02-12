Left Menu

Sanitary napkin vending machines to be installed at 60 women toilets: EDMC

Sanitary napkin vending machines will be installed at toilets meant for women in east Delhi, the authorities said on Saturday.The East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in a statement, said it is making full use of its resources to secure a better position in the cleanliness survey for this year.EDMC is determined to provide better facilities to its citizens despite paucity of funds.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:29 IST
Sanitary napkin vending machines will be installed at toilets meant for women in east Delhi, the authorities said on Saturday.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in a statement, said it is making full use of its resources to secure a better position in the cleanliness survey for this year.

''EDMC is determined to provide better facilities to its citizens despite paucity of funds. It is paying special attention to keeping all toilets located in the area under its control. The corporation is trying to keep them in clean, hygienic condition and usable at all times,'' it added.

Around 60 such toilets have been identified for installation of the sanitary napkin vending machines, and incinerators are being installed in all these facilities too so that privacy is maintained and woman can easily get personal use items in time of need, the civic body said.

