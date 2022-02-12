Swedish government urges citizens to leave Ukraine
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:36 IST
Swedish nationals should leave Ukraine as soon as possible in light of the "changing security situation," the government said on Saturday.
Around 200-300 Swedes are in Ukraine according to Sweden's embassy in Kyiv.
