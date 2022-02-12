EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to remove military trainers from Ukraine- officials

About 150 U.S. troops from the Florida National Guard who are in Ukraine to help train Ukrainian forces are leaving the country as the threat of a Russian invasion increases, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the decision was made after the State Department ordered some U.S. embassy staff in Ukraine to leave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)