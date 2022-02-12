Russian defence minister, Pentagon chief discuss security issues - Interfax

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed security issues in a phone call on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported citing the Russian army.

The call took place amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and a surge of military activity has fuelled fears that Russia could invade. Russia denies having any such plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)