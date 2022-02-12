Left Menu

Russian defence minister, Pentagon chief discuss security issues - Interfax

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed security issues in a phone call on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported citing the Russian army. The call took place amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia denies having any such plans.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:41 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed security issues in a phone call on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported citing the Russian army.

The call took place amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and a surge of military activity has fuelled fears that Russia could invade. Russia denies having any such plans.

