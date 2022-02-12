Russian defence minister, Pentagon chief discuss security issues - Interfax
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed security issues in a phone call on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported citing the Russian army. The call took place amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia denies having any such plans.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:41 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin discussed security issues in a phone call on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported citing the Russian army.
The call took place amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and a surge of military activity has fuelled fears that Russia could invade. Russia denies having any such plans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- U.S.
- Ukraine
- Lloyd Austin
- West
- Sergei Shoigu
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jute Mill workers block train over 'temporary work suspension' in West Bengal's Bhatpara
Taiwan president expresses 'empathy' for Ukraine's situation
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams West Bengal CM, says not inviting opposition leaders to R-Day celebrations 'unfortunate'
Ukraine and Russia: two countries whose memories of a ‘shared’ past could not be more different
At Oslo talks: West stresses on need to resolve humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan