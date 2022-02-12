Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Naxal militia commander arrested in Narayanpur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:44 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxal militia commander arrested in Narayanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxal ''militia commander'' carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was arrested in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, a police official said.

Somaru Podiyam alias Bali Podiyam, who was the militia commander of the outlawed movement in Bhatbeda for the last 10 years, is a close aide of self-styled Orcha LOS commander Deepal Pallo, and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, said Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal.

''Acting on a tip off that Podiyam was in in his native Bhatbeda, a District Reserve Guard team was sent there on February 11 and his house was encircled. He tried to flee but was nabbed after a short chase,'' Jaiswal added.

Podiyam, who joined the Naxal's 'Bal Sangham' in 2006, was involved in attacks on security forces in Bijapur and Narayanpur, the SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022