Left Menu

Maha: Pune woman held for duping man of Rs 60 lakh through friendship club

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 60 lakh through a friendship club in Maharashtras Pune city, police said on Saturday.According to the police, the accused, who was arrested on Friday, had advertised about a friendship club in a newspaper, promising men dates with high-profile women.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:53 IST
Maha: Pune woman held for duping man of Rs 60 lakh through friendship club
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 60 lakh through a friendship club in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused, who was arrested on Friday, had advertised about a friendship club in a newspaper, promising men dates with high-profile women. When the victim contacted the accused, he was told that he would have to pay a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh, following which he was later asked to make several payments amounting to Rs 60.2 lakh, an official said. Based on technical analysis and bank account details, the police zeroed in on the accused, who is a resident of Wanawadi, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police are now probing if the accused had similarly duped others, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022