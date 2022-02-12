Left Menu

Over 760 kg drugs worth about Rs 2,000 cr seized by NCB, Navy from high seas off Gujarat coast

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:59 IST
Over 760 kg drugs worth about Rs 2,000 cr seized by NCB, Navy from high seas off Gujarat coast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy have seized over 760 kg narcotics, including hashish, methamphetamine and heroin, worth about Rs 2,000 crore in the international market, from the high seas off Gujarat coast, officials said on Saturday.

The joint operation was carried out in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast, leading to the seizure of these drugs, an NCB official said.

''In a joint operation carefully planned by the NCB and the Indian Navy in the high seas, NCB officials have successfully seized around 529 kg of very high quality of hashish, 234 kg of finest quality of crystal methamphetamine and some quantity of heroin,'' the anti-drug agency said in a release. The cost of the seized drugs is around Rs 2,000 crore in the international market, it said.

''In a well-coordinated multi-agency operation at sea, the Narcotics Control Bureau #NCB, with the active support of #IndianNavy, successfully seized 800 kgs of #narcotics substances. Catch is estimated worth Rs 2,000 cr. #IndianNavy remains committed to tackling the scourge of narcotics proliferation,'' the Indian Navy tweeted. As per the release ''this is the first such operation in which the apprehension has been made in high seas''.

The NCB had received inputs about the trafficking of drugs in the high seas, and shared it with the Naval Intelligence Unit, leading to the joint operation, it said.

''Special units of NCB headquarters have been continuously working on various such intelligence inputs and it will be our endeavour to carry out more such operations in collaboration with Naval forces,'' the NCB said.

The present seizure has dealt ''a telling blow to drug syndicates based out of our neighbouring country and using the maritime route for the proliferation of drugs in India and other countries,'' it said. The consignment, packed in multiple bags, has been brought to the Porbandar coast in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022