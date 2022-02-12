Left Menu

BSF hands over man to Pak Rangers after he inadvertently crosses into India

The man was in a dehydrated state, and BSF troops provided him food and water, it said, adding that he was handed over after a series of flag meetings.A similar handover of a Pakistan national was done on January 5 this year as well, BSF officials said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:06 IST
BSF hands over man to Pak Rangers after he inadvertently crosses into India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani man who inadvertently crossed the international border was on Saturday handed over to security personnel of that country by the BSF.

The man, identified as Gumano, a resident of Undher in Tharparkar district of Sindh in Pakistan, had left his home after a quarrel with his kin, the BSF Gujarat Frontier said in a statement.

''He was handed over to the Pak Rangers as a goodwill gesture. He is epileptic and belongs to a poor family and has ten siblings. He inadvertently crossed the international border in the intervening night of February 9 and 10, and reached Kuda-Chapariya link road where he was apprehended by troops of 56 Bn BSF,'' it said. The man was in a dehydrated state, and BSF troops provided him food and water, it said, adding that he was handed over after a series of flag meetings.

A similar handover of a Pakistan national was done on January 5 this year as well, BSF officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022