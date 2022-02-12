J-K: Three held over kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl in Srinagar
- Country:
- India
Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and sexually assaulting a girl here, police said on Saturday.
Police station Bemina received a complaint from a man on Friday that his minor daughter has been abducted by unidentified persons, a police spokesman said.
Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was initiated, he said.
A special team was constituted which acted swiftly and rescued the missing girl from TRC Srinagar, the spokesman said.
During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the girl was kidnapped by three persons and was also sexually assaulted, he said.
Raids were conducted at several locations and all the three accused involved in the commission of the crime were arrested, the spokesman said.
He identified them as Basit Ali, Irfan Ahmad Najar, both residents of Fruit Mandi in Parimpora, and Firdous Ahmad Angher, a resident of Beerwah in Budgam.
Necessary medico-legal formalities were carried out and the girl was handed over to her legal heirs, the spokesman said.
The car used in the commission of this heinous crime has been seized, he said.
Further investigation in the case is in progress, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand people haven't forgotten who ordered firing on youth demanding separate state at Rampur Tiraha: Amit Shah
Who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket at Harmandir Sahib, is it one more attempt to bring bad name to our holiest shrine: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Priyanka Gandhi begins door-to-door campaign in Noida from Kali Mata Mandir, expresses confidence in defeating BJP
Two held including 'Hindustani Bhau' for instigating students to protest demanding online exams in Mumbai's Dharavi
Maha: Two officials of fisheries dept booked for demanding Rs 1.5 lakh bribe in Jalna