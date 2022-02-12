Mephedrone worth Rs 16 lakh seized in Mumbai

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has seized banned drug Mephedrone valued at Rs 16 lakh and arrested a man, an official said.

Zakir Murtaza Shaikh (37), a resident of Nagpada, was apprehended by Azad Maidan unit of the ANC in Kamathipura on Friday evening on suspicion.

He was allegedly found to be in possession of 160 grams of Mephedrone, a narcotic substance, the official said.

Shaikh was arrested and further probe was on.

