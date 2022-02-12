Left Menu

Mephedrone worth Rs 16 lakh seized in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has seized banned drug Mephedrone valued at Rs 16 lakh and arrested a man, an official said.

Zakir Murtaza Shaikh (37), a resident of Nagpada, was apprehended by Azad Maidan unit of the ANC in Kamathipura on Friday evening on suspicion.

He was allegedly found to be in possession of 160 grams of Mephedrone, a narcotic substance, the official said.

Shaikh was arrested and further probe was on.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

