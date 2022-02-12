Left Menu

Probe should be held to find incorrect info source on legislative council resolution: Odisha speaker

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:36 IST
Seeking a probe to find out what happened to the copy of Odisha Assembly's resolution on legislative council, ''sent to the Centre over four years ago'', Speaker S N Patro on Saturday said the state would write to the Union government again in this matter.

Patro had on Friday expressed shock over Union minister Kiren Rijiju recent assertion that the Centre had no record of any proposal for formation of the legislative council, and said that the resolution was forwarded way back in 2018, having received the Assembly's approval.

''The government will write two letters to the Centre again, attaching the resolution passed by the Odisha Assembly on September 18, 2018 for the establishment of the legislative council,'' Patro told reporters here.

One letter would be forwarded to Parliament by the state government and the other he would directly send to Rijiju, the Union law and justice minister, the speaker explained.

''We will also urge the law minister to conduct a probe and find out who had furnished inaccurate information to him in the matter,'' Patro said.

Rijiju, while replying a written question by BJD MP Prasanna Acharya on Thursday, said that as per record, no resolution was received by the Centre on the creation of a legislative council in Odisha.

