Left Menu

Macron told Putin sincere talks are incompatible with escalation of tensions - Elysee

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:40 IST
Macron told Putin sincere talks are incompatible with escalation of tensions - Elysee
Following the French president's trip to Moscow earlier this week, Macron and Putin discussed ways to move forward on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements as well conditions for security and stability in Europe. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday that sincere negotiations were incompatible with an escalation in tensions over Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said.

Following the French president's trip to Moscow earlier this week, Macron and Putin discussed ways to move forward on the implementation of the Minsk Agreements as well conditions for security and stability in Europe.

The call lasted nearly 90 minutes, the Elysee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022