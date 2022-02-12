Russia says U.S. submarine violated its waters in far east - Ifx
12-02-2022
The Russian military said on Saturday it used "appropriate means" to make a U.S. submarine leave Russian waters in the far east after the vessel ignored a Russian request to leave, Interfax news agency reported.
The submarine was detected near the Pacific Kuril islands as Russia conducted naval exercises, the military was quoted as saying.
