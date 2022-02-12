Vice Prez calls for imbibing Ramanujacharya’s teachings for ‘New India’

Lauding Sri Ramanujacharya's efforts for bringing social reforms in the Indian society, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged the country's youth to take inspiration from the life of the 11th century saint and social reformer.

The Vice President who visited the "Statue of Equality" near here said Ramanujacharya's teachings of 'equality for all, welfare of all' must serve as the guiding light in the endeavour to build a 'New India', an official release said.

Calling upon the youth to take inspiration from Sri Ramanujacharya's life, the Vice President said they must become key partners in building a society free of discrimination.

''Let us rededicate ourselves to follow the path shown by Sri Ramanujacharya and strive to alleviate the suffering of humanity by following the great Sage's dictum - 'Serve All Beings as Service to God,''' he said.

Praising Sri Ramanujacharya for his untiring efforts to end the disparities of caste, class and gender, Naidu said even though the saint had lived over a thousand years ago, his vision for peace and harmony remains eternally relevant.

He observed that his philosophy of Vishistadwaita argued that there is "no room for discriminating against people on the basis of caste and community." The Vice President noted that Sri Ramanujacharya, through his message of Bhakti and love unified Indian society and nation.

"With his great wisdom, sagacity and foresight, he synthesised seemingly opposite thoughts of Jnana and Bhakti, Dvaita and Advaita. As a social reformer and a spiritual leader, he left an indelible mark on society," Naidu noted.

Highlighting government schemes such as the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao,' rural sanitation and other initiatives, Naidu said all these programmes are inspired by the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' which resonates with Sri Ramanujacharya's teachings.

Naidu appreciated the efforts of Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram in conceptualising the statue and all those involved in the project. Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Ashwini Choubey, and others were present on the occasion, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)