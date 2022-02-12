Left Menu

Men accused of drugging, raping minor girls fall into police net in Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 21:37 IST
Two men who allegedly preyed on, drugged and sexually abused minor girls were arrested here on Saturday, police said.

The police said the two, in their late 20s, would befriend the girls through various social media platforms, provide them drugs after trapping them by false love and sexually assaulted them.

Their offence was exposed on February 10 following their car allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident killing a man near Kaloor, police said.

Two girls in school uniforms were found in their car when it was blocked by the locals in a junction.

Based on the information from the locals, the police arrested them after carrying out an investigation.

The arrested men were charged under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act, police said.

