Social Justice ministry launches scheme for welfare of marginalised individuals

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Saturday launched a scheme called 'SMILE: Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise' for the welfare of members of the transgender community and beggers.

The ministry has allocated Rs. 365 Crore for the scheme from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

This umbrella scheme, under the aegis of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, includes two sub-schemes.

These are 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons' and 'Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation of engaged in the act of Begging'.

The scheme aims to strengthen and expand the reach of the rights that give the targeted group the necessary legal protection and a promise to a secured life.

It keeps in mind the social security that is needed through multiple dimensions of identity, medical care, education, occupational opportunities and shelter.

