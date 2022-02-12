Woman rescued within 24 hours of abduction in J&K's Poonch

A young woman was rescued within 24 hours of her abduction in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

A man lodged a complaint at Mendhar police station, stating that his daughter was allegedly kidnapped by a youth from Danote village of Balakote, a police spokesperson said.

He said police lodged an FIR and a special team was constituted which arrested the accused, Mohd Sajid and rescued the woman.

Further investigation is in progress, the spokesperson said.

